'Ustaad Bhagat Singh's director talks about 'Dhurandhar 2' competition

The much-awaited Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan , is set to release on March 26. The film will be released a week after the big-budget films Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. However, director Harish Shankar has downplayed any potential box office competition between his film and the two others. He told Variety India that he views this as a celebration of cinema rather than a competition.

Director's perspective 'Not a competition of cinema' Shankar said, "Even during the festive weekend of Pongal, when multiple films are released, I don't see one film to another film as a competitive thing because I think it's a celebration of cinema, not a competition of cinema." He added that the genres of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the other two films are completely different.

Genre distinction Shankar on audience difference Shankar elaborated on the genre difference, saying, "So, and as far as I know, from whatever content the films have released, our genres are completely different." "Our audience base is completely different from Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic." "Now, whoever speaks about cinema from the industry should speak of it as Indian cinema." "My film may not be a pan-India film. But still, I respect every filmmaker in the country, and I wish them wholehearted success."

