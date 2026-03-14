'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' trailer: Pawan Kalyan is back as cop
Entertainment
The trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh is finally out, giving us a look at Pawan Kalyan as a principled cop standing up to corruption.
Directed by Harish Shankar and hitting theaters March 19, 2026, the film blends action with romance; Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna join in for some lighter moments.
The music by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S's background score bring extra energy to the mix.
This is what happens in film
The story centers on Bhagat Singh, a tribal youth guided by his teacher as he faces off against powerful enemies.
Supporting roles include Ashutosh Rana and Nawab Shah.
Director Shankar has cleared up rumors about it being a remake, promising fans this is an original story.
The release date was moved up after Yash's Toxic changed its schedule.