'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' trailer: Pawan Kalyan is back as cop Entertainment Mar 14, 2026

The trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh is finally out, giving us a look at Pawan Kalyan as a principled cop standing up to corruption.

Directed by Harish Shankar and hitting theaters March 19, 2026, the film blends action with romance; Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna join in for some lighter moments.

The music by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S's background score bring extra energy to the mix.