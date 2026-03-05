Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad...' jumps ahead; to clash with 'Dhurandhar 2' 

Music update

Thaman replaces Devi Sri Prasad as background score maker

The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have also announced that the film will feature a background score by Thaman S. Originally, Devi Sri Prasad was supposed to compose the songs and background score for the film. However, due to time constraints and prior commitments, he won't be able to do part of it. The movie marks Thaman's collaboration with Kalyan after They Call Him OG.