Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad...' jumps ahead; to clash with 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated action comedy drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been preponed to March 19, 2026. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on March 26. The decision comes after Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups moved its release date from March 19 to June 4 due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Music update
Thaman replaces Devi Sri Prasad as background score maker
The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have also announced that the film will feature a background score by Thaman S. Originally, Devi Sri Prasad was supposed to compose the songs and background score for the film. However, due to time constraints and prior commitments, he won't be able to do part of it. The movie marks Thaman's collaboration with Kalyan after They Call Him OG.
Film insights
Everything to know about 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
Ustaad Bhagat Singh revolves around a powerful police officer. Initially, it was rumored to be the Telugu remake of Vijay's Theri, but director Harish Shankar recently clarified that it is an original story. The film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, and Gautami in key roles. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.