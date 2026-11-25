Utekar calls 'Eetha' and Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' clash healthy December 4
Director Laxman Utekar is taking the upcoming box office clash in stride; his film Eetha and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace both hit theaters on December 4, 2026.
Speaking at a song launch, Utekar called it "healthy competition" and sounded upbeat about both movies doing well.
'Eetha' stars Kapoor, 'Maatrubhumi' Galwan drama
Utekar said he trusts there are "healthy competition is very good. We have enough theaters and cinema halls that both the films can easily perform well."
On the other hand, Salman Khan was surprised by the date clash and shared he would have picked another day if he had known.
Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor as folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, while Maatrubhumi is a war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.