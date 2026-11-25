Utekar said he trusts there are "healthy competition is very good. We have enough theaters and cinema halls that both the films can easily perform well."

On the other hand, Salman Khan was surprised by the date clash and shared he would have picked another day if he had known.

Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor as folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, while Maatrubhumi is a war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.