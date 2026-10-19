Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal confronts Daler Mehndi at Kunjapuri Mela
Entertainment
At the Kunjapuri Mela, singer Daler Mehndi's set was suddenly interrupted by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who questioned the singer's conduct during the Navratri event.
The moment was caught on video, with Uniyal calling out Mehndi's behavior in front of the crowd.
Subodh Uniyal urges respect during Navratri
Uniyal said performers should respect cultural and religious vibes during Navratri.
The minister's intervention interrupted the ongoing performance and caused a commotion at the venue.