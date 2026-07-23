'Hope they're met with empathy': Vaani Kapoor backs student protests
What's the story
Actor Vaani Kapoor has voiced her support for students protesting across the country. The actor took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note, praising the determination of the young individuals while also calling for empathy and dialogue. "My heart has been with the young people through all of this," she wrote in her post.
Post
'Seeing them come together for the future...'
Kapoor continued, "Seeing them come together for the future they believe in with such hope, courage and conviction has been deeply moving."
She also stressed the need to respond to students with compassion and understanding instead of apathy.
"I hope they're met with empathy, understanding and a genuine willingness to listen," she wrote.
The post was accompanied by an Indian flag emoji and a white heart emoji.
Reaction
Fans had mixed reactions to Kapoor's message
Kapoor's statement drew mixed reactions from netizens.
One said, "Chatgpt please write a short post in such a way that neither Modi ji nor the protesters get offended."
Another said, "If more influential people had shown courage from the beginning...perhaps so many people wouldn't have had to suffer."
A third comment praised the actor, saying, "Spine detected."
Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities have shown support for the protests, including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, and many more.