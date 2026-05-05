'Vaazha 2' becomes Kerala's highest grossing Malayalam film, projected ₹128cr
Entertainment
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. is in its final legs, heading toward a projected ₹128 crore at the Indian box office.
Directed by Savin Sa and starring fresh faces like Hashir and Alan Bin Siraj, this coming-of-age comedy-drama has now overtaken Lokah Chapter One: Chandra to become Kerala's highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.
'Vaazha 2' earned over ₹250cr worldwide
Made on just ₹13 crore, Vaazha 2 surprised everyone by earning over ₹250 crore worldwide, even with tough competition from big releases like Patriot.
If you missed it in theaters, it drops on Jio Hotstar this weekend.
And good news for fans: the makers have already announced Vaazha 3, so the franchise isn't slowing down anytime soon!