'Vaazha 2' becomes Kerala's highest grossing Malayalam film, projected ₹128cr

'Vaazha 2' earned over ₹250cr worldwide

Made on just ₹13 crore, Vaazha 2 surprised everyone by earning over ₹250 crore worldwide, even with tough competition from big releases like Patriot.

If you missed it in theaters, it drops on Jio Hotstar this weekend.

And good news for fans: the makers have already announced Vaazha 3, so the franchise isn't slowing down anytime soon!