'Vadh 2' poster teases big questions ahead of release

What to know before it drops

This one's a spiritual sequel—so expect a fresh story but with that same thoughtful edge as the first film.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Vadh 2 already got good buzz at its gala premiere at last year's International Film Festival of India.

Fans online are especially hyped for Mishra and Gupta teaming up again, making this one of early 2026's most anticipated releases.