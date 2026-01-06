Next Article
'Vadh 2' poster teases big questions ahead of release
Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, just dropped a new poster on Instagram, hinting at themes of morality, perception, and the fragile nature of truth.
The film is set to hit theaters on February 6, and the poster's thoughtful look between the leads hints at some deep themes in store.
What to know before it drops
This one's a spiritual sequel—so expect a fresh story but with that same thoughtful edge as the first film.
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Vadh 2 already got good buzz at its gala premiere at last year's International Film Festival of India.
Fans online are especially hyped for Mishra and Gupta teaming up again, making this one of early 2026's most anticipated releases.