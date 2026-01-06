CBI calls Vijay over Karur rally stampede tragedy Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Actor Vijay has been summoned by the CBI to appear on January 12, 2026, as part of their probe into the deadly stampede at his political party TVK's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

The September 2025 incident saw a crowd of over 27,000 gather at a venue meant for just 10,000—leading to chaos that claimed at least 41 lives.