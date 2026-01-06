Next Article
CBI calls Vijay over Karur rally stampede tragedy
Entertainment
Actor Vijay has been summoned by the CBI to appear on January 12, 2026, as part of their probe into the deadly stampede at his political party TVK's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.
The September 2025 incident saw a crowd of over 27,000 gather at a venue meant for just 10,000—leading to chaos that claimed at least 41 lives.
What went wrong and what's happening now
The tragedy unfolded after poor crowd control, not enough food or water, and Vijay arriving hours late—all of which fueled panic.
Following a Supreme Court order, the CBI questioned TVK leaders and police about lapses and delays; meanwhile, TVK blamed local authorities but also offered ₹20 lakh compensation to each victim's family and says it's cooperating fully with investigators.