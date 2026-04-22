Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, out for 8 against Lucknow Super Giants
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Cricket's 15-year-old wonderkid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, had an unusually quiet game, getting out for just eight runs against Lucknow Super Giants.
This was a surprise after his strong 46-run knock in the previous match.
For the first time in the IPL, he faced a maiden over from Mohsin Khan and couldn't get going.
Mohsin Khan leaves Rajasthan Royals 32/3
Mohsin Khan's early spell put Rajasthan Royals on the back foot at 32/3 during the power play.
Even with this rare stumble, Sooryavanshi still stands as the fourth-highest run-scorer of IPL 2026 with 254 runs so far.
Now it's up to captain Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer to help their team bounce back from this tricky spot.