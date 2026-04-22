Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, out for 8 against Lucknow Super Giants Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Cricket's 15-year-old wonderkid, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, had an unusually quiet game, getting out for just eight runs against Lucknow Super Giants.

This was a surprise after his strong 46-run knock in the previous match.

For the first time in the IPL, he faced a maiden over from Mohsin Khan and couldn't get going.