Van der Pol expecting 2nd baby girl due December 2026
Entertainment
Anneliese van der Pol, who you might remember from That's So Raven, is about to become a mom again!
She and her husband Johnno Wilson just shared that they're expecting a baby girl in December 2026, almost exactly a year after welcoming their first daughter.
The couple actually met playing exes on Raven's Home before getting married in 2024.
Van der Pol happiest about family
Van der Pol, now 41, says she's "the happiest I've ever been" about their growing family.
While juggling her stage role in Heathers and Wilson wrapping up a Netflix project, the couple is gearing up for life with two little ones under two.
They're excited to explore New York City together as a family of four, and are already prepping with visits to Babylist's new SoHo showroom.