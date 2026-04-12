Vanessa Trump worried for Tiger Woods after Florida DUI arrest
Entertainment
Vanessa Trump is feeling concerned for Tiger Woods after his recent DUI arrest, which happened following a car crash in Florida on March 27.
Even though Woods passed the breathalyzer, police said he showed signs of impairment and was found with pills in his pocket after being taken into custody.
He also refused a urinalysis, which led to more charges.
Tiger Woods pauses golf for treatment
Through all this, Vanessa has been openly supportive. She even shared a throwback cuddle photo on Instagram with "Love you" and two heart emojis.
The couple, together since early 2025, were last seen looking happy at a golf event just days before the incident.
Afterward, Woods announced he's stepping away from golf to focus on treatment for chronic pain that's impacted his life.