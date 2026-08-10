Vanga shoots 'Spirit' 5 day stints with near month breaks

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is switching things up for his new action drama, Spirit. Instead of a nonstop shoot, the team works for about five days at a stretch and then takes a break for almost a month. This gives them time to review and improve each scene.

Starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, and Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist, Spirit is set to hit theaters on March 5, 2027.