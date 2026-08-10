Vanga shoots 'Spirit' 5 day stints with near month breaks
Entertainment
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is switching things up for his new action drama, Spirit. Instead of a nonstop shoot, the team works for about five days at a stretch and then takes a break for almost a month. This gives them time to review and improve each scene.
Starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, and Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist, Spirit is set to hit theaters on March 5, 2027.
Vanga says gaps improve scene quality
Vanga says these gaps help the crew focus on scene quality and work on post-production.
"The gaps will give us enough time to focus on the quality of the scenes," he shared.
With hits like Arjun Reddy and Animal behind him, Vanga sounds pretty confident about how Spirit is shaping up.