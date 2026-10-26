'Adventure through different worlds': Rajamouli teases 'Varanasi' plot
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently attended the 50th Sao Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, where he was awarded the Leon Cakoff Career Award. His latest directorial venture, RRR, was also screened at the festival with Portuguese subtitles. During this event, he unveiled a teaser for his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In an interview with ALMANAQUE21 YouTube channel, he spoke about the film's unique concept and its emotional core.
Film details
Mythology, giants, gods: Plot of 'Varanasi'
Rajamouli said, "It is an adventure which travels through different worlds. It travels through Antarctica, through Africa, through Varanasi, in different time zones."
"It travels into the time of mythology, where you see giants, Gods."
"But everything is driven by the emotion of a father and son, and the emotion of a man and a woman...the love between them. That drives this entire adventure scheme."
The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha.
Plot revelation
Why does Rajamouli keep 'Varanasi' under wraps?
Rajamouli explained why he hasn't revealed much about Varanasi's plot, unlike his previous films such as RRR.
He said, "Sometimes I don't, because the words don't do justice to the scope of the film."
"Instead of putting any words to it, we made a video which we released last year. It takes the audience through the worlds of Varanasi, what they're going to experience, without telling them anything."
The film is set to hit theaters on April 7 next year.
Epic inclusion
'Varanasi' to feature scene from 'Ramayana'
Meanwhile, in a recent episode of the Empire Film Podcast, Rajamouli revealed his dissatisfaction with previous adaptations of Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata.
While his dream project Mahabharata may take time, Varanasi will include a short scene from the Ramayana.
This scene will reportedly depict the battle between Rama and Kumbhakarna.
The film is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.