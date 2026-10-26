'Adventure through different worlds': Rajamouli teases 'Varanasi' plot

Rajamouli said, "It is an adventure which travels through different worlds. It travels through Antarctica, through Africa, through Varanasi, in different time zones."

"It travels into the time of mythology, where you see giants, Gods."

"But everything is driven by the emotion of a father and son, and the emotion of a man and a woman...the love between them. That drives this entire adventure scheme."

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha.