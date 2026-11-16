'Varanasi' shooting wrapped, confirms SS Rajamouli's team

The film's official X handle shared the update after a user asked in Telugu about the project's status.

The team replied, "Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi... CG works going on. RR Going on... Dubbing start cheyyaali...(Shooting is done. Post-production is going on. CG works are going on. RR is going on... We have to start dubbing.)"

"If you think this is an update, it's an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast."