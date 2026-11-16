'Varanasi' shooting wrapped, confirms SS Rajamouli's team
What's the story
SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has wrapped up. The team has confirmed the project is now in post-production with computer-generated imagery (CGI), re-recording, and other work underway. However, the update did not address speculation about its release schedule. Varanasi is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.
Social media update
Here's what the team said
The film's official X handle shared the update after a user asked in Telugu about the project's status.
The team replied, "Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi... CG works going on. RR Going on... Dubbing start cheyyaali...(Shooting is done. Post-production is going on. CG works are going on. RR is going on... We have to start dubbing.)"
"If you think this is an update, it's an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast."
Film details
Story set against backdrop of massive asteroid threat
Varanasi marks the first collaboration between Babu and Rajamouli.
The title was announced at the Globetrotter event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025.
The time-travel adventure is expected to take audiences across locations including Varanasi, Africa, and Antarctica.
Reports suggest the story revolves around a threat posed by a massive asteroid.
Film highlights
Much-awaited sequence inspired by 'Ramayana'
Another intriguing aspect of Varanasi is a sequence inspired by the Ramayana.
The scene is said to feature the battle between Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna, with Babu appearing as Lord Rama.
The teaser for Varanasi was screened on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft display at the Globetrotter event, giving audiences an idea of Rajamouli's vision for the film.
It will be released in IMAX format in multiple languages.