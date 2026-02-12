'Varanasi': India's most expensive film sets new record
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli's new film "Varanasi" just set a record as India's most expensive movie ever, with a massive ₹1,361 crore budget.
Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prakash Raj, it promises big visual effects and was shot across more than seven countries—including Antarctica.
The film drops in theaters on April 7.
Other highlights of the film
Priyanka Chopra is making her return to Indian cinema after six years, and her character's look is already getting fans talking.
Rajamouli is skipping his usual salary for a share of overseas theatrical rights—showing real confidence in the project.
Plus, select scenes are being filmed with IMAX cameras for an extra-immersive feel.