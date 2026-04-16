Varma says 'Dhurandhar 2' misportrays Ibrahim on screen to Zaidi
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma, who once hyped up Dhurandhar 2 as one of the most impactful films after Sholay, is now calling out the film for how it shows Dawood Ibrahim, whom it refers to as Bade Sahab.
Chatting with writer Hussain Zaidi, Varma said it's tough to get real-life characters right on screen since everyone has their own image of people like Dawood.
He pointed out that he disagreed with the portrayal of these figures.
'Dhurandhar 2' tops ₹1,700 cr worldwide
Despite the criticism, Dhurandhar 2 is crushing it at the box office, pulling in over ₹1,700 crore worldwide. With Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal in the cast, the franchise has now crossed ₹3,000 crore in total earnings.
Stories inspired by figures like Ibrahim continue to draw big crowds, spark plenty of debate.