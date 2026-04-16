Varma says 'Dhurandhar 2' misportrays Ibrahim on screen to Zaidi Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma, who once hyped up Dhurandhar 2 as one of the most impactful films after Sholay, is now calling out the film for how it shows Dawood Ibrahim, whom it refers to as Bade Sahab.

Chatting with writer Hussain Zaidi, Varma said it's tough to get real-life characters right on screen since everyone has their own image of people like Dawood.

He pointed out that he disagreed with the portrayal of these figures.