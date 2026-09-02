Varma backs Aravind over remark on Yash's pre 'KGF' fame
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma jumped in to support veteran producer Allu Aravind after his old comment about Yash's pre-KGF fame stirred up fresh debate online.
Varma called it "ridiculously laughable" that people were offended, explaining Aravind simply meant stars like Yash and Prabhas became household names only after their blockbuster hits.
Aravind controversy resurfaces as 'Toxic' ₹200cr
Varma pointed out that Aravind wasn't disrespecting Yash's talent: he was highlighting how big films turn actors into superstars.
He even compared this to Hollywood, where strong stories matter more than just the actors' names.
The controversy resurfaced as Yash's latest film, Toxic, crossed ₹200 crore at the box office despite mixed reviews, reigniting talk about how much KGF changed his career.