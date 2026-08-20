Varma pays 1.32cr after FWICE halted 'Police Company' shoot
After years of delay, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has paid ₹1.32 crore owed to technicians, money that had been pending for nearly a decade.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stepped in and actually stopped the first-day shoot of his new movie Police Company until he settled up.
Varma teases 'Syndicate' and 'Sarkar 4'
FWICE president BN Tiwari shared that Varma had been dodging payments since 2019, even shutting his office and making no contact. With some pressure from influential people, he finally paid up and filming could continue.
Police Company dives into Mumbai's underworld after the Dawood-Chhota Rajan split, starring Harshvardhan Rane as Daya Nayak.
At a recent film festival, Varma also teased two new projects: Syndicate and Sarkar 4, the latter returning almost nine years after the last one in the franchise.