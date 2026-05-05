Varma posts AI images portraying 'Matka King' at Met Gala
Entertainment
Vijay Varma joined the Met Gala 2026 buzz by posting playful AI-generated photos of himself on the red carpet, channeling his Matka King character.
His caption, Cotton market se MET gala Tak.. Brij Bhatti ka style chalta hai #METkaKing (sic), gave fans a laugh and showed off his signature humor.
'Matka King' praised on Prime Video
With a subtle Gemini icon revealing the AI trick, Varma's post added a lighthearted moment to an event packed with stars like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.
The social media moment comes as Matka King, also starring Kritika Kamra and Gulshan Grover, is getting great feedback since its April 17 launch on Prime Video.