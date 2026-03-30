Varma praises Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal role in 'Dhurandhar 2'

'Dhurandhar 2' surpasses 'Pushpa 2' record

Dhurandhar 2 isn't just impressing critics: it's already out-earned its prequel and surpassed the Hindi-version record held by Pushpa 2 within 11 days.

Responding to Varma's shout-out, Madhavan said he's grateful for the recognition and that it encourages him to keep taking bold creative risks.

He also shared how much inspiration he draws from support like this.