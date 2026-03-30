Varma praises Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal role in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Entertainment
R Madhavan is getting a lot of love for his role as Ajay Sanyal, the Intelligence Bureau chief, in Dhurandhar 2.
The film, currently in theaters and starring Ranveer Singh too, caught the eye of director Ram Gopal Varma, who called Madhavan's performance "quietly commanding" and full of subtle intensity.
Varma says Madhavan really anchored this action-packed spy thriller.
'Dhurandhar 2' surpasses 'Pushpa 2' record
Dhurandhar 2 isn't just impressing critics: it's already out-earned its prequel and surpassed the Hindi-version record held by Pushpa 2 within 11 days.
Responding to Varma's shout-out, Madhavan said he's grateful for the recognition and that it encourages him to keep taking bold creative risks.
He also shared how much inspiration he draws from support like this.