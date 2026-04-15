Varma says he turned down serial killer roles after 'Dahaad'
After his buzzworthy turn as an antagonist in Dahaad, Vijay Varma is now turning down similar roles.
He shared with India Today that he doesn't want to get stuck playing just one kind of character, adding, "I got a bunch of serial killer roles after Dahaad, which I turned down because I had done one, and I just felt like I was good. So, I didn't want to repeat."
That's why he's mixing things up with projects like Jaane Jaan and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.
Varma in 'Matka King' April 17
Varma says he's always been drawn to complex, imperfect characters: think Devdas or Deewar. He feels these flaws make stories more interesting and relatable.
Up next for him is Matka King, dropping on Prime Video April 17, following his recent role in Gustaakh Ishq, proof that he's all about exploring new sides as an actor.