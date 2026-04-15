Varma says he turned down serial killer roles after 'Dahaad' Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

After his buzzworthy turn as an antagonist in Dahaad, Vijay Varma is now turning down similar roles.

He shared with India Today that he doesn't want to get stuck playing just one kind of character, adding, "I got a bunch of serial killer roles after Dahaad, which I turned down because I had done one, and I just felt like I was good. So, I didn't want to repeat."

That's why he's mixing things up with projects like Jaane Jaan and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.