Varma, Suri to dramatize Ibrahim and Rajan 1993 Mumbai fallout
Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are joining hands for a new crime drama based on the real-life fallout between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan after the 1993 Mumbai bombings.
Written by Varma, the film also digs into how Indian intelligence agencies played a part in these dramatic events.
Varma likens collaboration to Hollywood crossovers
Varma is pretty excited about working with Suri, especially since Suri brings strong characters and action to the table.
He even compared their partnership to iconic Hollywood crossovers, saying he expects this film to be much larger in scale than Dhurandhar, and much more rooted than Satya in its heart.
Both directors have packed schedules (Suri is preparing for his next directorial venture following the commercial success of Saiyaara, while Varma's been expanding his slate with upcoming projects, including the horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot), so fans can look forward to something fresh from this duo.