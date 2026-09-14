Varma, Suri to dramatize Ibrahim and Rajan 1993 Mumbai fallout

Varma is pretty excited about working with Suri, especially since Suri brings strong characters and action to the table.

He even compared their partnership to iconic Hollywood crossovers, saying he expects this film to be much larger in scale than Dhurandhar, and much more rooted than Satya in its heart.

Both directors have packed schedules (Suri is preparing for his next directorial venture following the commercial success of Saiyaara, while Varma's been expanding his slate with upcoming projects, including the horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot), so fans can look forward to something fresh from this duo.