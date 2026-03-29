Varma to star in 'Matka King' arriving April 17

Manjule directs 'Matka King' on Prime

Directed by Nagraj Manjule and produced by Roy Kapur Films, Matka King features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and more.

Coproducer Siddharth Roy Kapur says the story digs into ambition, identity, and how chasing power can change you.

The series will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.