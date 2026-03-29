Varma to star in 'Matka King' arriving April 17
Entertainment
Vijay Varma is set to star in Matka King, a new series arriving on Prime Video April 17.
Announced on his birthday, the show takes us to 1960s Bombay and follows Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader chasing big dreams while navigating shifting power and society.
Manjule directs 'Matka King' on Prime
Directed by Nagraj Manjule and produced by Roy Kapur Films, Matka King features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and more.
Coproducer Siddharth Roy Kapur says the story digs into ambition, identity, and how chasing power can change you.
The series will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.