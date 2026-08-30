Varma tweets spark Yash 'Toxic' speculation after 'Dhurandhar' mention
Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma got people buzzing after posting some mysterious tweets right when Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, dropped.
He mentioned rewatching Dhurandhar again and later shared a story about Hitler's overconfidence.
Many netizens felt these were subtle digs at Yash, especially since Toxic follows his big KGF success.
Varma denies hidden meaning
Varma insists there was "no hidden meaning" behind his posts, saying, "I swear on all the gods in the whole wide world."
Still, the rivalry between Toxic and Dhurandhar: The Revenge goes back to when both were set to release together earlier this year.
With Toxic getting mixed reviews and box office numbers slipping, Varma's earlier criticism is back in the spotlight.