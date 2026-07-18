Varsha Vasudev's 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' lands on JioHotstar July 28

Chinna Chinna Aasai, a Malayalam film starring Indrans and Madhoo, is coming to JioHotstar on July 28.

Directed by newcomer Varsha Vasudev, the movie explores human connections in the spiritual setting of Varanasi.

You can catch it in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

The announcement came with a sweet poster: "Every little wish has a story worth telling."