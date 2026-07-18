Varsha Vasudev's 'Chinna Chinna Aasai' lands on JioHotstar July 28
Entertainment
Chinna Chinna Aasai, a Malayalam film starring Indrans and Madhoo, is coming to JioHotstar on July 28.
Directed by newcomer Varsha Vasudev, the movie explores human connections in the spiritual setting of Varanasi.
You can catch it in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.
The announcement came with a sweet poster: "Every little wish has a story worth telling."
Two elderly strangers bond in Varanasi
The film follows two strangers who cross paths in Varanasi. Madhoo's character is stranded during a work trip when Indrans's character steps in as her companion.
Over one day, their bond grows through walks and conversations along the Ganges.
The movie stands out for its gentle take on elderly romance, a theme you don't see much in today's Malayalam films.