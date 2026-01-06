Varun Dhawan injures tailbone while filming Border 2

What to know about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set during the 1971 war and stars Sunny Deol, Ahaan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Dhawan.

The film highlights teamwork across the Indian army, navy, and air force—Dhawan even said, "A war can never be won by an individual; it takes all forces to come together."

Produced by T-Series and J.P. Dutta's team, it hits theaters January 23, 2026, and promises a heartfelt tribute to patriotism.