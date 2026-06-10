'Hai Jawani Toh...' nears ₹35cr mark after 5 days

Box office performance

'Hai Jawani...' up against multiple films

On Tuesday, the film collected around ₹3.5cr net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to an estimated ₹31cr in five days of release, reported Sacnilk. The film opened on June 5 and is competing with multiple movies at the box office. These include Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi, the Hollywood film He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and the horror sensation Obsession.