'Hai Jawani Toh...' nears ₹35cr mark after 5 days
What's the story
The romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, has shown steady performance at the box office. On its fifth day of release (Tuesday), the film's worldwide gross crossed the ₹47cr mark. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, it has managed to hold its ground against other releases.
Box office performance
'Hai Jawani...' up against multiple films
On Tuesday, the film collected around ₹3.5cr net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to an estimated ₹31cr in five days of release, reported Sacnilk. The film opened on June 5 and is competing with multiple movies at the box office. These include Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi, the Hollywood film He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and the horror sensation Obsession.
Special significance
Filmmaker's last project before retirement
Notably, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is Dhawan's last directorial before his retirement, ending a career that has spanned over four decades. The film features an ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Pahwa, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Pandey, and Ali Asgar. From Friday, it will lock horns with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.