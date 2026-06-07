'90% actors are very lonely': Varun Dhawan on fame's pressure

Unfiltered honesty

'What's the most that can happen? They'll cancel you'

Dhawan admitted he was even more outspoken in his early interviews. He said, "If you see my earlier interviews, I was even moohfat and aur bhi bakwas karta tha main." "Now, people are getting more conscious because of social media. But what's the most that can happen? They'll cancel you." The actor also spoke about the pressure celebrities face online, citing Salman Khan as an example of someone who remains unapologetically himself despite constant scrutiny.