Vasanth trolled over implied scene in new 'Toxic' film

Rukmini Vasanth is getting trolled online for an implied intimate scene in the new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, shows Vasanth's character Mellisa go from plotting against Raya to falling in love with him.

Some online commenters called out her role as not fitting their idea of "purity" or being "Wife Material," even though the scene is only suggested, not shown.