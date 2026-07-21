Vass, ex-Uber and Waymo alum, debuts 'The Rally' September 29
Entertainment
Carla Vass, who once worked at Uber and Waymo, is releasing her first novel, The Rally, on September 29, 2026.
The story follows Charlie Walker, a dating app co-founder who gets pushed out of her own company after things get complicated with her business partner.
'The Rally' preorders open now
After losing her job, Charlie escapes on a glamorous European road trip packed with vintage cars and wild parties. Along the way, she faces old wounds and new secrets while figuring out what freedom really means to her.
Vass says the book was inspired by both her tech career and an unforgettable classic car rally in her 20s.
Preorders for The Rally are open now.