Vaz urges government to restore BARC ratings at FICCI FRAMES
At FICCI FRAMES 2026, JioStar CEO Kevin Vaz called on the government to bring back BARC audience ratings, saying the lack of this data leaves broadcasters and advertisers in the dark, especially during big festive campaigns.
Vaz pointed out that with content now being watched across television, streaming, mobile, and connected TV, reliable audience numbers are more important than ever.
Vaz backs lighter broadcasting regulations
Vaz also pushed for lighter broadcasting regulations and welcomed the recent move to scrap strict ad limits.
He highlighted how India's media industry is booming, up 9% last year to ₹2.78 lakh crore, with digital media alone crossing ₹1.1 lakh crore.
He's excited about new trends too, like micro-dramas and the rapid growth of connected TV, which now has over 200 million viewers in India.