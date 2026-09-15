'Very special to me': Vedang Raina calls Kashmir 'home'
What's the story
Actor Vedang Raina recently returned to his Kashmiri roots at the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir. His film Main Vaapas Aaunga was the festival's closing film. He told Hindustan Times, "I was going back to Kashmir only for the second time in my entire life, and that place is very special to me as it is home."
Film's impact
'They have faced very testing incidents'
Raina's film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, explores themes of leaving home and the desire to return.
He believes this sentiment particularly resonates with the people of Kashmir.
"They have faced very testing incidents, be it the Partition or what happened during the '90s (with Kashmiri Pandits)," he said.
"While it was different, the emotion of leaving everything behind and then starting afresh remains."
Cultural connection
Raina wants to contribute more to Kashmir's cinema culture
Raina added, "I didn't even realize what kind of an audience Kashmir has for movies."
"I know that people there care about art and culture, but it's through this film festival, I got to learn more about them."
"Whatever I can do to contribute to the culture of cinema being celebrated there, I wanted to do as it's long overdue."
"Kashmir deserves a lot more theater and connection to cinema, and being able to contribute to that feels special."
Filmmaker's expertise
Raina admits Imtiaz Ali knew Kashmir better
Despite his Kashmiri heritage, Raina admitted that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali knows more about the region than he does.
"He knows even the smallest places there, and when me and Sharvari were thinking of where to go, what to eat, Imtiaz sir knew it all."
He also expressed a desire to work with Ali on a film set in Kashmir.
"If there's an opportunity that takes me to Kashmir... If Imtiaz sir writes it, that would be a dream come true."