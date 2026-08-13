Is 'Prem Keetanu' remake of Malayalam superhit 'Premalu'?
What's the story
The upcoming Bollywood film Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, and Aafiya Sayed, is an official remake of the 2024 Malayalam superhit Premalu, reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie will be released on October 2 under Gaurav Verma's newly launched production banner, Avanika Films, in association with Phars Films. It is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai).
Film's success
Verma acquired rights last year
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Premalu is one of those rare films that received near-unanimous appreciation from audiences across age groups and tastes. Gaurav Verma felt that the film had immense potential to connect with Hindi-speaking audiences as well."
"Hence, he began the process of acquiring the remake rights and managed to secure them last year. Once the rights were in place, he assembled the team, following which the film went on floors."
Film's theme
Humorous take on young India, friendships, heartbreaks
Prem Keetanu is a youthful comedy that explores themes of friendship, heartbreak, and aspirations.
The story revolves around those "jinko college main na marks mile, na ummeed, na pyar, kuch mila to sirf dost aur khoob sare heartbreaks."
Notably, before establishing his own banner, Verma was an independent producer for Red Chillies.
He worked on films like Darlings, Bhakshak, Jawan, and Badla.
These projects received critical acclaim and strong commercial responses.
Original film's success
Cast and crew of 'Premalu'
The original film, Premalu, starred Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, and Akhila Bhargavan.
It was directed by Girish AD and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.
The movie received critical acclaim and became the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 with over ₹100cr earnings.
Watch it on JioHotstar.