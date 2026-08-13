Is 'Prem Keetanu' remake of Malayalam superhit 'Premalu'?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Premalu is one of those rare films that received near-unanimous appreciation from audiences across age groups and tastes. Gaurav Verma felt that the film had immense potential to connect with Hindi-speaking audiences as well."

"Hence, he began the process of acquiring the remake rights and managed to secure them last year. Once the rights were in place, he assembled the team, following which the film went on floors."