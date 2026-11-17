Satvika Veeravalli, who worked as a software professional in the US is about to make her big-screen debut in the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni and featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Shruti Haasan, the movie drops on November 20.

After earning degrees in engineering and management from top US universities, Satvika left her stable tech job at Oracle to chase her dream of acting.