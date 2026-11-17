Veeravalli left Oracle to debut in 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'
Satvika Veeravalli, who worked as a software professional in the US is about to make her big-screen debut in the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
Directed by Pavan Sadineni and featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Shruti Haasan, the movie drops on November 20.
After earning degrees in engineering and management from top US universities, Satvika left her stable tech job at Oracle to chase her dream of acting.
Veeravalli trained in Telugu for role
For her role as a village girl, Satvika brushed up on her Telugu, thanks to family support, and took language training to get into character.
The film is backed by Lightbox Media, Geetha Arts, and Swapna Cinema.
Her journey from coding to cinema might just inspire anyone thinking about switching gears for their passion.