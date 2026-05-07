Vendors allege Balaji owes 48L after 'Bhooth Bangla' hit
Entertainment
Some vendors who worked on the hit film Bhooth Bangla say Balaji Motion Pictures hasn't paid them a total of ₹48 lakh, even though the movie (released April 17, 2026) has done well at the box office.
They're frustrated by payment delays, with one vendor claiming they're owed ₹30 lakh and another saying their ₹18 lakh invoice is still pending.
Balaji denies claims, Kapoor praises Kumar
Balaji Motion Pictures has denied any wrongdoing, insisting all dues are cleared as per contracts.
While this payment dispute continues, Ektaa Kapoor took to social media to praise Akshay Kumar's work ethic and said Bollywood is surviving because of actors like him, even as vendors keep pushing for their payments.