Vendors allege Balaji owes 48L after 'Bhooth Bangla' hit Entertainment May 07, 2026

Some vendors who worked on the hit film Bhooth Bangla say Balaji Motion Pictures hasn't paid them a total of ₹48 lakh, even though the movie (released April 17, 2026) has done well at the box office.

They're frustrated by payment delays, with one vendor claiming they're owed ₹30 lakh and another saying their ₹18 lakh invoice is still pending.