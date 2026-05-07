'Bhooth Bangla' vendors allege unpaid dues; Balaji responds
What's the story
Despite the box office success of Bhooth Bangla, vendors associated with the movie have alleged that their payments are still pending. The horror-comedy film, which features Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, was released on April 17. However, according to a report by Mid-Day, several vendors have accused Balaji Motion Pictures of not paying them dues totaling ₹48L.
Allegations
'Payments are getting stuck for months...'
One vendor claimed that they are yet to receive ₹30L, while another alleged that their dues of ₹18L remain unpaid. A vendor told Mid-Day, "Payments are getting stuck for months." "Once the film releases, it becomes difficult to get the money out. The 90-day invoice clearance has become a thing of the past."
Company response
Balaji Motion Pictures has denied the allegations
In response to these allegations, Balaji Motion Pictures has stated that they have cleared all dues. The company told Mid-Day, "Balaji Telefilms Limited has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations in relation to various projects undertaken by the company." Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor recently took to social media to congratulate Kumar and Priyadarshan on the film's success. The film has earned ₹232.78 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.