Maggie Gyllenhaal to head Venice Film Festival jury

Oscar-nominated actor-director-producer-screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal will head the main competition jury at the Venice International Film Festival this year. The festival is set to take place from September 2-12. Gyllenhaal last appeared at the event in 2021 with her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, which won a screenplay award.

Jury responsibilities Here's what the actor-director said The jury, which will be completed by other members of the international film community, is tasked with watching all competition titles and awarding prizes like the Golden Lion. Gyllenhaal said in a statement, "Venice has always supported truthful, singular voices and I am honored to play a part in continuing that brave and necessary tradition." "I will not be standing in judgment, but in curiosity, admiration and excitement."

Artistic path Festival director praised Gyllenhaal's cinematic journey Festival director Alberto Barbera praised Gyllenhaal, saying she "embodies an artistic path of uncommon consistency, constructed over time with intelligence and courage." "Having her as the president of our jury means being able to rely on an authoritative and independent voice, animated by that authentic passion for arthouse cinema which has always represented the heart of the festival." Gyllenhaal most recently directed The Bride!, a feminist reimagining of Frankenstein starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penelope Cruz, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

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