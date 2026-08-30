Venkatesh Dutta resigns over green corridor threat to Gomti floodplain

Dutta felt sidelined when key documents like the environmental impact assessment were not shared with him, even after raising concerns.

He pointed out that a similar riverfront project in 2015 already damaged the area and fears this one will make things worse.

Instead of building highways, he wants officials to focus on cleaning up untreated sewage, since 28 out of 45 drains still pollute the river, and restoring wetlands and tributaries.

So far, an official response has been made to his resignation.