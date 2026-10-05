Vergara seen in burgundy leather maxi at Paris Fashion Week
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Sofia Vergara brought her signature style to Paris Fashion Week, stepping out after dinner in a burgundy leather maxi dress that definitely got noticed.
She finished the look with matching heels, a clutch, and standout jewelry, including a heart-shaped necklace, giving major confidence vibes.
Vergara embraces leather and bright colors
Vergara's love for leather and bright colors has been on full display lately. She sat in the front row at the Hermes show in another chic black leather dress and shared snaps hanging out with Eva Longoria and Eiza Gonzalez.
From rocking a red bikini on her birthday to making headlines in a plunging red corset dress, Sofia keeps proving she's all about bold, fun fashion choices.