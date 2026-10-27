'Verity' now on Prime Video as Johnson uncovers chilling manuscript
Entertainment
Verity, the new psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, is now out on Prime Video.
The story follows Lowen (Johnson), a ghostwriter brought in to finish a book series for Verity Crawford (Hathaway).
Things get tense when Lowen finds Verity's chilling autobiography manuscript, making her question what's real and what's not.
'Verity' buy $24.99 rent $19.99
You can buy Verity on Prime Video for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99 with just a free Amazon account.
Rentals give you 30 days to start watching and 48 hours once you hit play.
There's also a digital bundle with another movie for $29.99, but there's no Blu-ray or DVD release date yet.