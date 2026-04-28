'Verity' teaser lands with Johnson as ghostwriter opposite Hathaway

'Verity' follows Lowen uncovering hidden manuscript

The teaser sets a tense mood with a dramatic face-off between Lowen and Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett).

Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Nick Antosca, the film follows Lowen as she uncovers a hidden manuscript at the Crawfords's home, blurring lines between truth and fiction.

With its dark secrets and psychological twists, Verity looks set to join other buzzy Hoover adaptations.