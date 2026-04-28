'Verity' teaser lands with Johnson as ghostwriter opposite Hathaway
Entertainment
The official teaser for Verity, based on Colleen Hoover's hit novel, just landed.
Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett lead the cast in this October 2026 release.
We get a peek at Johnson's character Lowen Ashleigh, who's hired to ghostwrite for the mysterious Verity Crawford (played by Hathaway).
'Verity' follows Lowen uncovering hidden manuscript
The teaser sets a tense mood with a dramatic face-off between Lowen and Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett).
Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Nick Antosca, the film follows Lowen as she uncovers a hidden manuscript at the Crawfords's home, blurring lines between truth and fiction.
With its dark secrets and psychological twists, Verity looks set to join other buzzy Hoover adaptations.