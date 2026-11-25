Verma makes acting debut in Telugu film 'Hey Kannamma'
Dhanashree Verma, known for her dance videos, choreography and content creation on social media, is stepping into the world of acting with her first film, Hey Kannamma.
This Telugu musical romance, directed by Sasi Kumar Muthuluri and starring Yashwanth Master, features Verma as Sara, a dance teacher who even learned Telugu just for this role.
'Hey Kannamma' releases November 27
Switching from dance clips to movie dialogues is a big move for Verma. She's shared how welcoming the Telugu film industry has been, calling this new chapter a dream come true since it blends her love for dance with acting.
Hey Kannamma also stars Karthika Muralidharan and Venkatesh Kakumanu, and releases in theaters on November 27.