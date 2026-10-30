'Pink Panther' actor Elke Sommer dies at 85

Born Elke Schletz in Berlin during World War II on November 5, 1940, her family moved to Niederndorf to escape the capital.

She later moved to London in 1957 and worked as an au pair (host) for actor Vicki Michelle's family.

During a holiday in Italy, director Vittorio De Sica discovered her talent, and she soon started appearing in films.

By the early '60s, she had moved to Hollywood, where she became a popular pin-up model.