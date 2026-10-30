'Pink Panther' actor Elke Sommer dies at 85
What's the story
German-born Hollywood actor Elke Sommer, known for her roles in films like A Shot in the Dark, a sequel to The Pink Panther, and The Prize, has passed away. She died on Wednesday (local time) at her Los Angeles home, confirmed her stepson Sebastian Walther to German outlet Bild. The news comes just three months after the death of her husband, Wolf Walther, from cancer. Sommer was 85 years old.
Background
Early life and beginnings in showbiz
Born Elke Schletz in Berlin during World War II on November 5, 1940, her family moved to Niederndorf to escape the capital.
She later moved to London in 1957 and worked as an au pair (host) for actor Vicki Michelle's family.
During a holiday in Italy, director Vittorio De Sica discovered her talent, and she soon started appearing in films.
By the early '60s, she had moved to Hollywood, where she became a popular pin-up model.
Career highlights
Sommer's Hollywood breakthrough and Golden Globe win
Sommer starred in several major 1960s films, including The Prize, A Shot in the Dark, The Art of Love, Deadlier Than the Male, The Wrecking Crew, Boy Did I Get a Wrong Number!, and The Wicked Dreams of Paula Schultz.
In 1964, she won a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer Actress for her role in The Prize.
Later years
Later career and personal life
In the 1970s, Sommer appeared in films like Zeppelin, And Then There Were None, Baron Blood, Lisa and the Devil, and Carry On Behind.
She also voiced Yzma in the German version of The Emperor's New Groove.
In her personal life, she was married to Hollywood columnist Joe Hyams from 1964 until their divorce in 1981.
In 1993, she married German hotelier Wolf, who died in July 2026 at age 77.
Controversy
Her infamous feud with Zsa Zsa Gabor
Sommer is also remembered for her feud with actor Zsa Zsa Gabor, which began during their 1984 appearance on Circus of the Stars.
In 1990, a war of words erupted in the German media when Gabor claimed that Sommer was broke and earned a living by selling hand-knitted sweaters.
Sommer filed a $10 million defamation suit against Gabor and her husband.
In 1993, a jury ordered them to pay $3.3 million to Sommer.
Meanwhile, Sommer is survived by her stepson.