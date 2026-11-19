Poindexter had a prolific career that spanned over four decades, with nearly 200 movies and TV shows to his credit.

He is best remembered for his role as LAPD Captain Tom Fuller in the 2003 film S.W.A.T., where he starred alongside Samuel Jackson.

On television, he appeared in 30 episodes of Days of Our Lives, playing two different characters: Ben Welch (1984) and Father Louis (2014-2018).