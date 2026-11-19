'S.W.A.T.' actor Larry Poindexter dies at 66 after tragic accident
What's the story
Hollywood actor Larry Poindexter, known for S.W.A.T. and JAG, has died at 66. The veteran character actor passed away on Wednesday (local time) after being struck by a car in Studio City a few days ago. He was reportedly crossing the street to pick up food when the accident occurred. He was hospitalized and scheduled for surgery due to broken ribs but sadly succumbed to his injuries before the procedure could take place, revealed Deadline.
Career highlights
Career spanning over 4 decades
Poindexter had a prolific career that spanned over four decades, with nearly 200 movies and TV shows to his credit.
He is best remembered for his role as LAPD Captain Tom Fuller in the 2003 film S.W.A.T., where he starred alongside Samuel Jackson.
On television, he appeared in 30 episodes of Days of Our Lives, playing two different characters: Ben Welch (1984) and Father Louis (2014-2018).
TV appearances
Work on other soap operas
In addition to his work on Days of Our Lives, Poindexter also had a 23-episode run on the soap opera Santa Barbara.
He was also seen in 12 episodes of General Hospital.
His other notable television roles included a series regular role on MTV's The Hard Times of RJ Berger and a major recurring role on CBS's JAG.
Guest appearances
Guest roles on numerous popular shows
Poindexter was a familiar face on many popular TV shows, with guest roles in Quantum Leap, NYPD Blue, How I Met Your Mother, Friends, NCIS, Will & Grace, Scandal, and CSI.
He also appeared in Party of Five, Nip/Tuck, and Melrose Place.
His guest appearances also included The Lincoln Lawyer and 9-1-1.
Music and family
He was also a musician
In addition to his acting career, Poindexter was also a musician.
He was the lead singer for the alternative country band The High Lonesome in the 1990s. Their album Feel Free To Do So was released in 1995.
Poindexter is survived by his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer, and their two sons, Rees and Jake.