Veteran actor Navnindra Behl passes away; son Kanu Behl mourns Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Navnindra Behl, respected actor, writer, and director, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2026, at age 76.

Her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, shared the news online with a heartfelt tribute, calling her his Titan, guide, and mentor. He remembered her "irrepressible smile" and "burning curious eyes."

Navnindra is survived by her son; her husband Lalit Behl passed away in 2021.