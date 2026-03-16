Veteran actor Navnindra Behl passes away; son Kanu Behl mourns
Entertainment
Navnindra Behl, respected actor, writer, and director, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2026, at age 76.
Her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, shared the news online with a heartfelt tribute, calling her his Titan, guide, and mentor. He remembered her "irrepressible smile" and "burning curious eyes."
Navnindra is survived by her son; her husband Lalit Behl passed away in 2021.
Her work in films and TV
With a career spanning more than 30 years, Navnindra worked with top directors like Gulzar (Maachis), Dibakar Banerjee (Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!), and Vishal Bhardwaj (Gubaare).
She also appeared in Queen and Mukti Bhawan.
On TV, she was known for roles in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.