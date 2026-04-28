Veteran Bollywood actor Kapoor dies aged 80 after hospital stay

Industry attends Kapoor funeral, career recalled

Friends from the industry, including Rakesh Bedi and director Ramesh Kumar, joined family and theater colleagues at his funeral. A prayer meeting is planned for April 30.

Starting in the 1970s, Kapoor made his mark with memorable roles in films like Noorie, Bazaar, Khuda Gawah, and TV hits such as Campus and Saans, leaving a lasting impact on Indian entertainment.