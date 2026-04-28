Veteran Bollywood actor Kapoor dies aged 80 after hospital stay
Entertainment
Bharat Kapoor, a familiar face from classic Bollywood and TV, has passed away at 80.
Actor Avtar Gill shared that Kapoor had been unwell after a recent hospital stay, saying, "Bharat was not keeping well for the past three days."
Industry attends Kapoor funeral, career recalled
Friends from the industry, including Rakesh Bedi and director Ramesh Kumar, joined family and theater colleagues at his funeral. A prayer meeting is planned for April 30.
Starting in the 1970s, Kapoor made his mark with memorable roles in films like Noorie, Bazaar, Khuda Gawah, and TV hits such as Campus and Saans, leaving a lasting impact on Indian entertainment.