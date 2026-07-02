Mahesh Bhatt last directed 'Sadak 2'

Why Mahesh Bhatt won't return to direction

By Isha Sharma 04:10 pm Jul 02, 202604:10 pm

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Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has confirmed that he will not return to direction. The 77-year-old director, who has helmed 47 films, said he is now happy contributing to cinema in other ways. He told Hindustan Times, "No, because it is so gratifying to talk about movies so passionately." "I would give money to make those films...it was that hunger that they saw," he said of his early years in the industry.