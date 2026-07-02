Why Mahesh Bhatt won't return to direction
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has confirmed that he will not return to direction. The 77-year-old director, who has helmed 47 films, said he is now happy contributing to cinema in other ways. He told Hindustan Times, "No, because it is so gratifying to talk about movies so passionately." "I would give money to make those films...it was that hunger that they saw," he said of his early years in the industry.
On direction
Bhatt explains his decision
Elaborating on his decision, the veteran said, "Where there is life, there is vitality." "There is caution where things are dictated to you. And then, when you are to make content according to certain designs which have been pre-decided, then what is the role of an artiste?"
Industry insights
His thoughts on future of Hindi cinema
Despite his retirement, Bhatt remains optimistic about the future of storytelling in Hindi cinema. He said, "I think that this storytelling is the lifeblood of the human race...there will always be somebody outside, an audacious person who will become the new Pied Piper." He also praised Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. He said, "One of the finest things I've seen recently is Main Vaapas Aaunga. I feel that this is a moment of rebellion."
Career transition
A look at his prolific career as director
Bhatt began his directorial journey with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain in 1974 but gained fame in the 1980s with films like Arth and Saaraansh. He was especially prolific in the 1990s, directing around 30 films, including cult classics like Zakhm and Sir, as well as mainstream hits such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Sadak. In 1999, he retired from film direction to focus on production and returned to helm Sadak 2 in 2020.
Next projects
What's next for Bhatt?
Bhatt may be away from film direction, but he remains active in the arts nonetheless. He is currently producing the film Naam - To Live is War and presenting a play, Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi. The former stars Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma and is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.