'Vibe' trailer: 2 polar-opposite friends must save the nation
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios recently dropped the trailer for Vibe, an upcoming action-comedy film written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. The movie stars Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava as two ordinary friends who find themselves in an unexpected national crisis. Preity G Zinta also joins them as Madam H. Vibe is set to hit theaters on September 18.
Plot details
'Vibe' trailer: A mix of action and comedy
The trailer for Vibe introduces us to Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Shrivastava), two polar-opposite friends living their lives until they get caught up in a national crisis.
The film explores how these ordinary characters are thrust into an extraordinary situation where survival is their only goal.
The mix of high-stakes danger, quirky humor, and friendship forms the crux of this action-packed comedy.
Trailer highlights
Cast and crew
The trailer for Vibe gives us a glimpse of other actors as well. Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, and Dinesh Lal Yadav star. Even veteran actor Sharmila Tagore makes a special appearance.
It is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under their banner, Drongo Films; the film is their first production.