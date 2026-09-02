'Vibe' trailer shows Kemmu and Shrivastava, highlights Zinta's 'Madam H'
Entertainment
The trailer for Vibe, Kunal Kemmu's second film as director, is out and it looks like a fun ride.
Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava play two regular guys who suddenly find themselves in the middle of a national crisis, stepping up as unexpected heroes.
Preity Zinta shows off her quirky side as Madam H, a bold character with blonde hair and plenty of action.
'Vibe' arrives September 18
Vibe promises trademark Kunal Kemmu humor, mixed with quirky punchlines, romance, and stylized action scenes.
The cast includes Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua," Yashpal Sharma, and Salem Kali.
Kemmu calls it a "no-holds-barred entertainer," while Zinta says her role allowed her to explore a side of herself that audiences haven't seen before.
Catch Vibe in theaters starting September 18.